Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.65

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €5.65 ($6.65) and traded as high as €5.84 ($6.86). Commerzbank shares last traded at €5.76 ($6.77), with a volume of 6,263,932 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.87 ($6.91).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €5.39 and a 200 day moving average of €5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.19.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

