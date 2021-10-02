Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,660 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MasTec worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 18.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 51.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 17.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 29,024 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in MasTec by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $320,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $89.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.69. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.