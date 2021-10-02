Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,660 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MasTec worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 18.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 51.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 17.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after buying an additional 29,024 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth about $320,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ opened at $89.30 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

