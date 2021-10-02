Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. abrdn plc increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of FNF opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $49.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.