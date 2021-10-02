Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,025 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $230,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JMST opened at $51.06 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.96 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.