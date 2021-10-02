Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.42 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,067,000 after acquiring an additional 522,529 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after acquiring an additional 165,830 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,247,000 after acquiring an additional 138,259 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $79.45 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $78.48 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average is $88.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.10.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

