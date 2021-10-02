Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,624,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 134,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,086,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $285.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.30 and its 200 day moving average is $263.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $180.69 and a one year high of $304.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

