Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 613,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,220,000 after buying an additional 135,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $119.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.24 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,189. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $2,402,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

