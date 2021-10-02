Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.37% of OrthoPediatrics worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,505,000 after purchasing an additional 878,916 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,155,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,343,000 after acquiring an additional 26,987 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 538,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after acquiring an additional 31,113 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 396,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after acquiring an additional 203,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 376,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after acquiring an additional 35,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $27,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,321 shares of company stock worth $780,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 0.69. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.11.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

