Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.94 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Xylem by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,784 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

NYSE:XYL opened at $121.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.30 and its 200 day moving average is $119.83. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.95 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 54.37%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

