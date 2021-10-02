Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,029 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 159.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,233 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 759.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 9.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of ASML by 11.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

Shares of ASML opened at $741.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $357.38 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $814.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $711.14.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

