Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,775 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UNFI. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.