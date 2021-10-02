Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 18,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

