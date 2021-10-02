Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,354 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 17.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 70.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 28.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 613,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,220,000 after purchasing an additional 135,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

NYSE:ABC opened at $119.81 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.24 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.90.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

