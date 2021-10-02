Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,726 shares of company stock worth $14,301,967. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $155.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.16 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.