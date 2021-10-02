Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,404 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 736,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,532,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,247,000 after acquiring an additional 37,620 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAD opened at $317.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $225.00 and a one year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.31.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.55.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

