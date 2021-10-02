Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 80,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 183,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Ball by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Ball by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $89.85 on Friday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $102.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.35.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

