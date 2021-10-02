Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 50.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -71.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.36.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

