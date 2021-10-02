Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.61 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.2% during the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Kaspick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $268.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.02 and a 12-month high of $279.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.71.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

