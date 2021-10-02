Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 740 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 229.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 206.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $199.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

