Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co currently has €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on the stock.

CODYY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, June 7th. AlphaValue raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $13.16 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

