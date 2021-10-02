Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Up to $5.14

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $5.33. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 145,035 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SID shares. TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 34.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 186.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.