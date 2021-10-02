Concentric Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,565 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,021 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.4% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after purchasing an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,895,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,823,105. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $218.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.