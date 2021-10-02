Concentric Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.28. 32,647,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,459,641. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.20. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.99 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

