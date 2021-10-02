Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $13.57 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $13,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,249. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.63. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $98.89 and a one year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

