Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,281 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 175,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $69,622,000 after buying an additional 118,350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $448.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,303. The business’s fifty day moving average is $449.91 and its 200-day moving average is $403.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $198.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.39.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

