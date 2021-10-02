Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 14,967 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GHL. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 122.0% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 636,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 349,961 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 333,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 153,984 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 79.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 287,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 127,748 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 26.4% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 478,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.67). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 75.19%. The company had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GHL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.