Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,414 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $206,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,595 shares of company stock valued at $790,460. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

