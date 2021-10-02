Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,825 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 375.0% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 84.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 474.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 221.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMOS stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.86. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $44.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.37.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $249.69 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.5679 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

