Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 53,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,420,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,141,000 after acquiring an additional 273,669 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 874,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 174,075 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $664.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 3.98.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.