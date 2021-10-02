Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vericel by 559.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 1,415.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter worth about $150,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VCEL opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.57 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.20. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $68.94.
In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,878. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have commented on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.
Vericel Profile
Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.
