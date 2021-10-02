Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vericel by 559.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 1,415.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter worth about $150,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VCEL opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.57 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.20. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,878. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

