Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,888 Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total transaction of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

NYSE:UI opened at $301.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.80 and a 52-week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.55 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 491.01% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

