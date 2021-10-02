Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,850 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

VVNT stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $355.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VVNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

