Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $617,000 Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 102,682 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,001,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507,325 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 40.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,921,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,036,000 after buying an additional 14,665,460 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 47,474,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,476,000 after buying an additional 2,131,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after buying an additional 8,397,697 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,519,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,457,000 after buying an additional 268,607 shares during the period. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.50%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

