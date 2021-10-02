ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $72.00 at KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COP. Citigroup raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

NYSE:COP opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $70.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

