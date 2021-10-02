ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,242 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,206,000 after acquiring an additional 205,533 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 34.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,168 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,419,000 after acquiring an additional 187,526 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 81,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 68,781 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.73.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.10. 13,482,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,476,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $70.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

