Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 71,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. H&H International Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after buying an additional 5,582,423 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Apple by 265.5% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $949,846,000 after buying an additional 5,037,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after buying an additional 3,581,194 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $142.65 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

