Contrasting Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Broadcom alerts:

This table compares Broadcom and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 22.90% 44.27% 13.99% Cirrus Logic 15.41% 16.55% 12.73%

This table compares Broadcom and Cirrus Logic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $23.89 billion 8.40 $2.96 billion $18.45 26.41 Cirrus Logic $1.37 billion 3.47 $217.34 million $3.75 21.97

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Cirrus Logic. Cirrus Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.3% of Broadcom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Broadcom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Broadcom has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Broadcom and Cirrus Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 5 22 0 2.81 Cirrus Logic 1 1 12 0 2.79

Broadcom presently has a consensus price target of $554.80, indicating a potential upside of 13.84%. Cirrus Logic has a consensus price target of $105.45, indicating a potential upside of 27.97%. Given Cirrus Logic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than Broadcom.

Summary

Broadcom beats Cirrus Logic on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications. The Infrastructure Software segment provides a portfolio of mainframe, enterprise and storage area networking solutions. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.