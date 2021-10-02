Contrasting Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) & PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) and PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Telefónica and PCCW, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefónica 2 6 3 0 2.09 PCCW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telefónica and PCCW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefónica $49.20 billion 0.54 $1.81 billion $0.59 7.92 PCCW $4.91 billion 0.81 -$131.48 million N/A N/A

Telefónica has higher revenue and earnings than PCCW.

Profitability

This table compares Telefónica and PCCW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefónica 22.73% 15.53% 3.19% PCCW N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Telefónica pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. PCCW pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Telefónica pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Telefónica has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCCW has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Telefónica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefónica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telefónica beats PCCW on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services. It also provides technical support, electronics and communications engineering, and products and solutions, as well as free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; and sells mobile handsets and accessories. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, content for various media, outsourced call center, and data center services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products; supply of broadband internet access solutions and web services; provision of data services; and software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; property investment, development, management, and leasing, as well as hotel management activities; and ski operations. Additionally, the company offers digital, IT and business process outsourcing, cloud computing, hosting, managed, e-commerce, and IoT solutions. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

