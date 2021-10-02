Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $139.93. 938,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,132. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $152.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Copart will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,814 shares of company stock valued at $56,433,390 in the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.