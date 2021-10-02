Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.00

Cornerstone FS Plc (LON:CSFS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.60 ($0.35), with a volume of 35293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.37).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.69.

About Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS)

Cornerstone FS Plc provides cloud based international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services with focus on removing the complexity of international payments for its customers. It operates FXPress proprietary, multi- currency, customer account general ledger system with integrated payment and settlement capability, online client portal, and back office customer service portal.

