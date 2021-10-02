Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,299,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,054 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Corteva were worth $57,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 18.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,806 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 19.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 41.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after buying an additional 175,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $43.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

