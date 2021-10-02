CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $189.82

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $189.82 and last traded at $189.82, with a volume of 106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $186.73.

The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.47 and a 200 day moving average of $135.03.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%.

In other CorVel news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.43, for a total value of $89,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.53, for a total transaction of $201,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,767. 49.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 20.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,284,000 after acquiring an additional 310,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,967,000 after acquiring an additional 37,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.