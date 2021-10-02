Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Head to Head Survey

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Corvus Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $93.03 million 11.94 $13.82 million $0.12 47.50 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sandstorm Gold and Corvus Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 1 3 6 0 2.50 Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 106.14%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.8% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 27.74% 4.92% 4.81% Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52%

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Corvus Gold on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.