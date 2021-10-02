Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Sells $262,970.84 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total value of $262,970.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coupa Software stock opened at $221.30 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 14.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 235.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 41.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Coupa Software by 372.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

