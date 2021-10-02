Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.

Cousins Properties has increased its dividend by 24.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Cousins Properties has a payout ratio of 156.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of CUZ opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $40.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cousins Properties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Cousins Properties worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.