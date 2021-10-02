Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

COVTY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Covestro from €70.00 ($82.35) to €71.00 ($83.53) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Covestro has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.50.

COVTY opened at $33.93 on Friday. Covestro has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

