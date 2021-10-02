Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Covestro from €70.00 ($82.35) to €71.00 ($83.53) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Covestro from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.50.

OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $33.93 on Friday. Covestro has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

