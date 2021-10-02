CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) EVP Sells $385,547.89 in Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $385,547.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. CRA International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.32 and a 52 week high of $102.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.09 million, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $148.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 353.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 64,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 35.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRAI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

