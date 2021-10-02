CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Hits New 12-Month High at $102.20

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.20 and last traded at $99.34, with a volume of 23936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.49.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get CRA International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $750.09 million, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.33.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $148.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $385,547.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $621,741.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,325,480.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,182 shares of company stock worth $3,598,666. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CRA International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CRA International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CRA International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.